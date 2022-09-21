CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — One of the brothers involved in a meth lab fire that led to the death of their grandmother has been sentenced in Steuben County Court.

Jarrett Gause, 36, was sentenced to incarceration for 364 days in the Steuben County Jail after taking a plea deal earlier this year. Gause pleaded guilty to Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Falsifying Business Records.

His brother, Justin Gause, was sentenced last month to 3 to 9 years for 2nd-degree Manslaughter.

The two brothers were accused of leaving their 82-year-old grandmother, Gladys Ann Willow, to die in the meth lab fire in Riverside while they saved the lab equipment in May 2019.