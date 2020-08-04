Corning man sentenced for possessing over 2,300 images of child porn

CORNING, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Robert W. Wood, 50, of Corning, NY, who was convicted of possession of child pornography and violation of supervised release, was sentenced to serve 154 months (over 12 years) in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who handled the case, stated that in 2011, Wood was convicted of possession of child pornography and sentenced to 24 months in prison and 15 years supervised release. While on supervised release, members of the U.S. Probation Department made an unannounced visit to Wood’s residence and found an unauthorized smartphone in his possession. A search of the phone revealed that he was in possession of over 2,300 images and over 20 videos of child pornography, some of which depicted the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia, and the U.S. Probation Department, under the direction of Chief Probation Officer Anthony SanGiacomo.