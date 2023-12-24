CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people in Corning were arrested on Saturday after police conducted a no-knock search warrant on an apartment in Corning.

According to the Corning City Police, Cory M. Johnson, 33, and Carissa J. Thompson, 32, both of Corning, were arrested on Saturday, Dec. 23, after they were found to have a large amount of methamphetamine and cash, both of which were seized, at the apartment on Bridge Street.

The search warrant execution was the result of a two-week investigation into the alleged sales and possession of methamphetamine by occupants of the residence. Based on the amount of meth that was seized, Johnson and Thompson were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, a class A-II felony.

Both were taken to the Corning Police Department for processing and were turned over to the Steuben County Jail for CAP court. Johnson and Thompson are both two-time convicted felons, and Thompson is on New York State Parole for drug-related convictions. They are being held at the Steuben County Jail without bail due to their prior convictions.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, and further charges may be filed in the future.