Corning Police arrest man with over a dozen illegal weapons, “copious amounts” of ammunition

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Charles Kennedy, 24, was arrested after Corning Police uncovered over a dozen illegal weapons and “copious amounts” of ammunition.

Corning Police conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 31 around 1 a.m. near Bridge Street after a car was seen without license plates. The driver, Kennedy, was allegedly found with a .25 caliber handgun without a New York State pistol permit.

A subsequent investigation by the Corning Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Kennedy possessed over a dozen total illegal weapons ranging from a sawed-off-shotgun, assault weapons, Tec-9 assault pistol, semi-auto pistols, and at least two stolen handguns from Chemung and Ontario Counties. He was also found to be in possession of numerous large capacity magazines and “copious amounts of ammunition.”

Kennedy was transported to the Steuben County Jail to await an arraignment this evening in the Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court on the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree PL 265.04(2) – (1 count),

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree PL 265.02(1) – (12 counts),

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree PL 265.03(3) – (8 counts),

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree PL 265.02(8) – (9 counts),

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree PL 265.02(7) – (5 counts),

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree PL 165.45(4) – (2 counts).

Police say Kennedy also has charges of possession of drugs and weapons pending in Massachusetts and the City of Rochester.