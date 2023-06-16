CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man has been accused of giving “indecent material” to a young teen during private music lessons, according to police.

New York State Police Painted Post announced that 58-year-old Thomas Killian was arrested on June 10, 2023 after an investigation that began in late March.

According to police, Killian allegedly gave “indecent material” to a 13-year-old student who was taking private music lessons from him.

Killian was charged with 2nd-degree Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He’s scheduled to appear in the City of Corning court on June 20, 2023.