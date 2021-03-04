Corning residents facing meth possession charges

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Keith and Amy Wilson, both of Corning, were arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop on SR 225.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, suspected methamphetamine was discovered during a traffic stop on March 2. Keith Wilson was also found to have “operated a vehicle while his license or operating privileges were suspended or revoked on multiple dates.”

Ms. Wilson was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felony, and Mr. Wilson was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felony, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First and Second Degree, Fail to Keep Right and Insufficient Tail Lamps.

Ms. Wilson was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released. Mr. Wilson was arraigned and held on a commitment order from Campbell Town Court for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree.

The City of Corning Police Department assisted during the investigation.