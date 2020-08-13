Corning woman arrested by State Police after little league game fight

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Christie Speciale of Corning was arrested by New York State Police in the Town of Erwin following an argument at a little league game on August 12.

When State Police arrived, the game had ended but the parents were still arguing and were separated by police. The victim told police that Speciale charged towards her from the outfield to the first base line, threatened her, and shoved her to the point where she had no more room to move.

Another parent called 911 and requested police to come to the field.

State Police say that Speciale was “uncooperative” and was arrested for harassment and issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Erwin Court.

Those involved in the incident were told to avoid contact with one another.

In 2019 a judge dismissed hate crime charges against Speciale after she allegedly accused an Amish vendor of animal abuse on Market Street in Corning in September 2018.

Speciale filed a $5 million Notice of Claim against Steuben County, DA Brooks Baker, the City of Corning, and the City of Corning Police Department for violating her civil rights prior to the charges being dismissed.

Speciale was the founder of Tanner’s PAWS in Corning, which is “dedicated to the care and safety of animals in need.”