HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning woman has been arrested following an incident of identity theft in the town of Horseheads.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Kellie M. Kelley, 38, of Corning, was arrested in connection to an investigation into a stolen credit card back in July of 2023 in Horseheads.

Police say that Kelley used another person’s credit card to make unauthorized purchases at Kohls and was identified by video and purchase documentation.

As a result of the investigation, a Superior Court Warrant was issued and Kelley was arrested on Oct. 14. She has been charged with Identity Theft in the second degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, both class E felonies, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

Kelley was taken to the Chemung County Jail and released on Oct. 16, awaiting a court appearance.