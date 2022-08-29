CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning woman in the Steuben County jail has been arrested for welfare fraud, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Painter, 29, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on August 24 after an investigation into the fraud. The arrested report said that Painter misused food stamps and received benefits from the Steuben County Department of Social Services that she wasn’t eligible to receive.

Painter was charged with Petit Larceny and Misuse of Food Stamps. She is currently in the Steuben County Jail on unrelated charges. The Sheriff’s Office said she was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to jail.

Painter was previously featured on Twin Tiers Most Wanted in May 2022 on a stolen property charge. She was caught on August 16.