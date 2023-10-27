CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning woman has been arrested following charges involving welfare fraud in Steuben County.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sonja J. Covell, 56, of Corning, was arrested on Oct. 25 after she allegedly provided false documentation to the Steuben County Department of Social Services in September of 2022. She then received $376 which she was not entitled to.

Covell has been charged with Falsifying Business Records in the first degree, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was arrested due to an outstanding warrant of arrest, summonsed to CAP court and placed in the Steuben County Jail without bail.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this incident by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit and the District Attorney’s Office.