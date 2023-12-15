CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning woman has been arrested following a vehicle theft that took place in Corning on Sunday.

According to the Corning City Police, Kaylee G. Brooks, 25, of Corning, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 10, after she allegedly stole a vehicle from the Quail Bay apartments in the city of Corning.

Police received a report of the stolen 2020 Chevrolet Trax around 1:50 a.m. and later located the vehicle traveling on North Hamilton Street in the village of Painted Post around 5 a.m. Police then attempted to stop the vehicle, which led to a police chase.

The chase began in the town of Erwin on State Route 415 and continued into the town of Campbell and the town of Bath, ending on Irish Hill Road. Officers arrested the driver of the vehicle, Brooks, at the scene and took her to the Corning Police Department for processing. She was charged with one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony.

Brooks was processed at the Corning Police Department and was later turned over to the Steuben County Jail for CAP court. She was summonsed in court and released without bail. Corning PD was assisted on the scene by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office road patrol division.