CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Corning woman has been arrested after an investigation into theft complaints involving an elderly Corning resident.

According to the City of Corning Police Department, uniformed officers received a report about potential identity theft and grand larceny on July 20. Police say that Julie B. Sweeney, 48, was entrusted by an elderly man and his family to take care of and assist him. An investigation determined that Sweeney used the elderly man’s debit card to obtain money from his private accounts on several occasions over the course of a few months.

The Corning Police Department’s investigation also found that Sweeney assumed the elderly man’s identity to activate a newly issued debit card that was located on his property. Police say Sweeney took a vacation out of state while using the elderly man’s debit card. Sweeney fraudulently obtained nearly $20,000 from the elderly man’s account.

Sweeney was arrested on Aug. 16. She has been charged with first-degree identity theft, third-degree grand larceny, and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny. All of these charges are class D felonies, and each charge has a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Sweeney was processed at the Corning Police Department before being taken to the Steuben County Jail. She is currently awaiting her first court appearance at the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court.