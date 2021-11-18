Cortland man arrested on child pornography charges

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Lee A. Webster, of Cortland, was arrested by New York State Police following a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to New York State Police, Webster is accused of possessing and sharing images of a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years of age.   

Webster, 66, was arrested by Troopers on November 17 and charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child. 

Webster was processed and later transported to Cortland County Central Arraignment and Processing.

