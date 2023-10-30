MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — A Covington woman was charged two years after a Mansfield man died from a fentanyl and heroin overdose.

Multiple charges were filed against Jaden H. McGee, 21, on Oct. 26, 2023, in connection to the overdose death of Jaguar Gordon, 27. McGee allegedly sold Gordon a mix of heroin and fentanyl at his home on the night of Nov. 23, 2021. He was found dead the next morning.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, McGee and Gordon exchanged multiple Facebook messages about Gordon purchasing drugs from McGee between Oct. 20, 2021, and Nov. 24, 2021. On Nov. 21, the pair began a conversation about McGee traveling to New Jersey to obtain two bundles of heroin/fentanyl. McGee arrived at Gordon’s apartment building at 10:43 p.m. on Nov. 23 to deliver the bundles. She left his apartment at 10:51 p.m. Gordon’s children, both of whom were under the age of three at the time, were present.

A woman who worked for Gordon’s apartment building entered his apartment the following morning after Gordon didn’t respond to knocks on the door. The woman found Gordon unresponsive. She went to the apartment’s office to get her cell phone and a coworker after she checked Gordon for signs of life and not finding any. After calling 911, the woman attempted CPR until first responders arrived. Officers from the Pennsylvania State Police and the Mansfield University Police arrived just after 10 a.m. Officers and paramedics administered three doses of Narcan to Gordon, but they were not effective. Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene.

McGee faces the following charges in connection to Gordon’s death:

Drug delivery resulting in death (a grade 1 felony)

Criminal use of communication facility (a grade 3 felony)

Manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance (a felony)

Three counts of recklessly endangering another person (a class 2 misdemeanor)

Intentional possession of controlled substance by person not regulated (a misdemeanor)

McGee is awaiting a preliminary hearing.