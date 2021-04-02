Credit card skimmer found at Byrne Dairy in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A credit card skimmer was found at the Byrne Dairy on Grand Central Ave. in Horseheads, according to New York State Police.

A credit card skimmer is typically placed on gas pumps for criminals to steal individuals credit card data.

Customers who have recently purchased gas at this Byrne Dairy location should check their credit card account for possible fraudulent purchases. It’s not known how long the device was on the pump.

State Police remind the public to use caution when paying for gas at the pump and to check for any devices covering the credit card slot.

If a skimming device is located, contact State Police in Horseheads at 607-739-8797.