Dansville man arrested for allegedly stealing fire extinguisher

CANASERAGA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Dansville man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fire extinguisher.

According to New York State Police, Gabriel Bingham, 28, allegedly stole the extinguisher from a business on Main Street in the Village of Canaseraga in November.

Bingham was located by SP North Hornell Troopers and transported to SP Amity, where he was charged with Petit Larceny and Criminal Mischief 4th Degree.

Bingham was released with appearance tickets for Burns Town Court, where he is due to appear later this month.