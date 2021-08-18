Dansville man arrested for kidnapping, assault

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – James HIlligus, 47, of Dansville, New York has been arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office following an August 12 investigation.

Hilligus allegedly threatened, held and transported a person against their will, assaulted another with a knife and crowbar, and recklessly endangered another.

The person allegedly assaulted received medical treatment both at the scene and at a local medical facility and was later released.

Hilligus was charged with kidnapping, reckless endangerment and three counts of assault.

He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.

Hilligus was previously arrested in January 2021 after a traffic stop in Canisteo where he was one of three people found to have meth, crack cocaine, LSD and molly.