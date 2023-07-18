WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over one hundred child sexual abuse claims and priests removed from ministry.

The Diocese of Ogdensburg is trying to recover from abuse within its churches. Following the Child Victim Act in 2019, there were 124 child sexual abuse lawsuits filed against the Dioceses.

The Dioceses then took action. They formed their “Safe Environment” program and released a list of alleged offenders of sexual misconduct against a child or vulnerable adult. All priests within the Church system and removed from their position.

But this hasn’t been enough to resolve the abuse cases.

The Dioceses took further action on July 17 and filed for Chapter 11 reorganization, a form of bankruptcy.

Dioceses Bishop Terry LaValley addressed this filing that day. He said their hope is to receive more financial resources to quickly resolve lawsuits.

“Dealing with these lawsuits one at a time is extremely time-consuming,” Bishop LaValley said. “It’s very expensive and would require years of court involvement.”

According to Legal Council Charles Sullivan of Bond, Schoeneck and King, these abuse cases are spread across the nearly 100 parishes that are under the Diocese of Ogdensburg.

This has resulted in a massive regional issue, that has several complicated steps.

“In the near future, we expect that [Judge Patrick Radel] will be setting a deadline for filing of claims in the case so that survivors and other creditors in the case may lodge their claims with the bankruptcy court,” Sullivan explained. “We also will be asking Judge Radek ti refer the key dispute in this case to mediation.”

But will this be enough for the victims? The Diocese believes so.

“The overriding concern in filing this Chapter 11 case is certainly not to silence the victims,” Sullivan added. “This is the most fair and equitable way to give treatment, to give consideration to all survivors within the bounds of the resources that the Diocese has.”

The Chapter 11 filing will allow the Diocese to function as normal, although court proceedings have already begun.