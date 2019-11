TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a dishwasher was stolen from a Towanda home under construction.

The LG stainless dishwasher, worth $727.16, was taken out of the home sometime between July 20 and Nov. 2 while the home was being worked on.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at 570-265-2186.