Driver cited after serious Horseheads crash

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Morgan Sterling has been cited after a serious two-vehicle crash in Horseheads on Feb. 11, 2020, according to Horseheads Police.

Sterling, 24, was issued two traffic summons for passing a red light and no seatbelt – operator. Morgan is to appear in Horseheads Village Court on a later date.

According to police, Sterling was driving a Toyota Camry when he passed a red light at the intersection of Grand Central Ave and Fairport Lane.

Sterling’s vehicle crossed into the path of a dump truck, leaving Sterling with serious injuries.

Sterling, a volunteer member of the Pine City Fire Department and a 911 dispatch officer, has since been released from Guthrie after being admitted in critical condition.