Drug bust in the Village of Bath

VILLAGE BATH, N.Y. (WETM)- The Village of Bath Police Department executed a no-knock search warrant on April 15th, 2021 during the early morning hours at 100 W. Steuben St. The warrant was the conclusion of a methamphetamine sales investigation at the residence. A large quantity of crystal meth was seized along with scales and packaging materials. Amber M. Gerow, 37, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony. Ms. Gerow was taken to the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court where she will be arraigned later this evening.

Steven R. Jeffers, 36, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemenor. William Newton, 33, was charged the same as Mr. Jeffers. Both Jeffers and Newton were issued appearance tickets and released to re-appear in Bath Village Court at a later date.

Officials say more charges are likely after grad jury presentation at a future date. Assisting the Bath Police execute the warrant was a Steuben County sheriff’s Office Investigator and a Steuben County District Attorney’s Office Investigator.