Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Drug bust in Waverly, suspect behind bars

Crime

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A Waverly man is behind bars at the Tioga County Jail following a six-month investigation into drugs, officials with the Waverly Police Department said.

On Wednesday, just before 6 p.m., Waverly Police arrested 54-year-old Carl Simpson following a traffic stop on Pine Street in the village. Simpson was charged with two counts each of felony criminal drug sale, and felony criminal drug possession, police said.

Simpson was wanted on a warrant that stemmed from a six-month-long investigation by the Waverly Police Department.

Police said that additional drug-related criminal charges are pending after Simpson was found in possession of additional methamphetamine during his arrest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now