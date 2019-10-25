Drug bust in Waverly, suspect behind bars

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A Waverly man is behind bars at the Tioga County Jail following a six-month investigation into drugs, officials with the Waverly Police Department said.

On Wednesday, just before 6 p.m., Waverly Police arrested 54-year-old Carl Simpson following a traffic stop on Pine Street in the village. Simpson was charged with two counts each of felony criminal drug sale, and felony criminal drug possession, police said.

Simpson was wanted on a warrant that stemmed from a six-month-long investigation by the Waverly Police Department.

Police said that additional drug-related criminal charges are pending after Simpson was found in possession of additional methamphetamine during his arrest.