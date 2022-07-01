DUNDEE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Dundee man has been arrested and accused of allegedly sexually abusing a child, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

James Peterson, 62, was arrested by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office on June 29, 2022 in connection to the incident. According to the report from the Sheriff’s Office, investigators determined that Peterson allegedly subjected a juvenile to sexual contact.

As a result of the investigation, Peterson was arrested and charged with one count of 1st-degree Sexual Abuse (a class-D felony). He was arraigned and taken to the Yates County Jail in lieu of bail.