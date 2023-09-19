DUNDEE, N.Y. (WETM) — A Dundee man has been arrested on charges related to the sexual abuse of a child in Steuben and Yates Counties.

According to the New York State Police Department, Shawn E. Gage, 39, was arrested by the NYSP Bureau of Investigation from Bath on Sept. 19. Gage was charged with four counts of first-degree sex abuse (a class D felony). Three of those charges are related to the victim being physically helpless, and one of the charges is related to the victim being under the age of 13 and the actor being 21 years old or older.

Police began investigating this case after Yates County Child Protective Services filed a complaint about Gage’s interactions with a child in residences in Steuben and Yates Counties. The investigation led to a Yates County Grand Jury indictment.

Gage was processed at the New York State Police Department in Dundee before being transferred to the Yates County Jail for CAP Court.