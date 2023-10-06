JERUSALEM, N.Y. (WETM) – A Dundee woman has been arrested after an incident involving a knife at Keuka College on Thursday.

According to the Yates County Sheriff, Tonya M. LaBell, 18, of Dundee, has been arrested after allegedly threatening other people at the campus with a knife on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Yates County Deputies say that they were called to the campus around 12:36 a.m. after LaBell allegedly displayed a knife during an argument on the campus. She was then arrested and taken to the Yates County Jail to await her trial.