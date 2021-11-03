Dundee woman arrested for DWI with child in car

STARKEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Dundee woman has been arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child in the car.

Around November 2 at 5:24 p.m., Rebecca Standish, 28, was arrested by New York State Police in the Town of Starkey. According to the arrest report, this was her first offense of DWI with a child in the car.

She was charged with Aggravated DWI with a Child (a Class-E felony), as well as Aggravated DWI-No Prior and DWI first offense, both misdemeanors.

Standish was released on an appearance ticket.