Dundee woman arrested for DWI with child in car

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

STARKEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Dundee woman has been arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child in the car.

Around November 2 at 5:24 p.m., Rebecca Standish, 28, was arrested by New York State Police in the Town of Starkey. According to the arrest report, this was her first offense of DWI with a child in the car.

She was charged with Aggravated DWI with a Child (a Class-E felony), as well as Aggravated DWI-No Prior and DWI first offense, both misdemeanors.

Standish was released on an appearance ticket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now