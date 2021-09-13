Dundee woman charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny

DUNDEE, N.Y. (WETM) – April Butler, 39, of Dundee has been charged with welfare fraud following an investigation by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation by the Public Assistance Fraud Unit revealed that Butler failed to accurately disclose material facts to the Yates County Department of Social Services.

As a result, Butler received overpayment of more than $1,000 in public assistance benefits.

Butler was charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and offering a false instrument for filing.

She will answer the charge in the Town of Milo Court at a later date.