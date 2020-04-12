1  of  4
Early Easter morning shootings in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Around 1 a.m. Elmira Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Fulton and Partridge St. for a report of multiple gunshots on Sunday.

Several residents called 911, and this is the second time within four days that there have been shootings on Partridge St.

Officers learned that a 35 year old Elmira resident was driving her minivan on Broadway when she stopped for the stop sign at the five-way intersection. While stopped, she heard several gunshots and the sound of her back windows being shattered and her windshield being impacted by a round.

She noted several individuals in dark clothing running from the area, and believes that her vehicle was targeted. The victim was not injured.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.

