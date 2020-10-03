Early morning robbery at A Plus Mini Mart in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning robbery occurred at a mini mart in the city of Elmira Friday.

According to the Elmira Police Department, the robbery took place around 4:30 a.m. at the Sunoco A Plus Mini Mart on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police say an individual walked into the store, displayed what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded cash. The suspect then left the store and was seen traveling east on W. Miller Street.

The suspect has yet to be caught. If you witnessed the robbery or have any information related to it, you are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or the tip line at (607) 271-HALT.