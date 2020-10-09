Early morning search in Bath uncovers meth, fentanyl; one person arrested

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Aldrich of Bath was arrested after a no-knock narcotics search warrant was executed on Thursday morning.

The search warrant, which was carried out by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Critical Incident Response Team, led to the discovery of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, and baggies for the sale of controlled substances.

Aldrich was taken into custody and charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Police say that Aldrich also had a misdemeanor DWI warrant from the Town of Woodhull Court.

Aldrich was processed at the Bath Police Department and taken to CAP court where, due to multiple felony convictions, bail was not set.

The Village of Bath Police Department says that a future charge of crimina nusiance in the first degree will also be made for “maintaining a residence for the purpose of the unlawful sale of constrolled usbtances and deriving a benefit from such unlawful conduct.”

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Bath and Corning Police Departments, and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.