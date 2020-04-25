Early morning shooting on the Eastside

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police Department responded to the 600 block of Sullivan Street for a report of multiple gunshots around 1 a.m.

As officers arrived on scene, a male was observed running from the area towards the river. Officers chased and apprehended the male. The male was identified as a 27-year-old Elmira resident. He was interviewed and released.

Several others were interviewed. Officers located a mix of live small arms ammunition and spent shell casings in front of a residence. Those interviewed claimed to have no knowledge of the shooting. Officers also found evidence of a house party. It is believed that an argument turned physical and shots were fired as a result.

No weapons were recovered and there were no reported injuries or damage. No arrests were made.

The New York State Police and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.