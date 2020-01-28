EHPD arrest 17, 20-year-old for burglary

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights Police arrested a 17 and 20-year-old after responding to a burglary on College Ave Tuesday morning.

Police say a person attempted to enter a second floor window on the 2000 block of College Ave.

Officers located and arrested Dakarian Hooks, 20 of Elmira, and a 17-year-old female.

Hooks and the female were taken into custody and charged with Attempted Burglary 2nd,(Class D Felony). Hooks was then arraigned in Elmira Heights Court and released without bail due to the new legislation in New York. The female was taken to Chemung County Court and arraigned in Youth Part, a special branch of the adult criminal court presided over by Family Court judges.