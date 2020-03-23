Elderly man assaulted, robbed in Elmira after giving stranger a ride

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WEMT) – A 90-year-old man was robbed and assaulted by a man on Monday around noon after the suspect asked for a ride.

The victim was approached by the suspect who asked for a ride to Alexander Place.

While the vehicle was still in motion, the suspect began punching the victim numerous times in the face while demanding that the victim give him all of his money. The victim gave the suspect all of his money and then the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot.



Courtesy Elmira Police

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male, approx. 5’10” and about 170 lbs. He is approx. 50 years of age and was last seen wearing light colored jeans, dark shoes, olive green coat and a black winter knit style hat.

The victim is currently at a local hospital receiving treatment for his injuries and is expected to fully recover.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident or suspect please call the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.