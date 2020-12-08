Elkland man arrested for burglary

ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) – Shane Bisel, 24, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after a burglary on Legion Heights Road.

On Nov. 30, Tioga County 911 received a call from a woman who said that she had been kidnapped and was being held against her will.

Troopers say they heard a woman crying inside the home and gained entry from the homeowners, who had just returned home. Troopers say they found Bisel locked inside a bathroom and he was arrested for burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

The woman’s condition was not released by State Police.

