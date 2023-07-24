ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) — An Elkland man is facing multiple charges following a child sexual abuse investigation.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Timothy Lee Gardner, 52, was arrested on July 20 after police searched his home. Officers obtained a search warrant on Gardner’s home after investigators at the Northeast Computer Crime Unit learned about an email address that was trading illegal files. Police say forensic testing of Gardner’s devices after the search found numerous illegal files and three email addresses that belonged to him.

Gardner was charged with three counts of sexual abuse of children and three counts of failure to comply with registration requirements. Both of these charges are felonies.

Gardner was arraigned at the Elkland Courthouse, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17. He is currently being held in the Tioga County Jail on $50,000 bail.