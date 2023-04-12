ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira City Councilman has been charged by police in connection to a bar fight in February.

Elmira Police announced that District 5 Councilman Tory Kitching was charged with assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor in connection to a fight at WMC North on February 18, 2023.

Kitching, who not be running for reelection this year, declined to comment when asked in March about the incident. 18 News spoke with an eye witness who claimed that Kitching allegedly assaulted the owner of the bar after getting into an argument.

Elmira Police Chief Kristen Thorne confirmed after the incident that there was an “altercation which had occurred on Saturday, February 18th around 4:45 p.m. at WMC North restaurant involving a city councilman.”

WETM 18 News reached out to Mr. Kitching’s employer to find out his employment status. A spokesman for the New York State Department of Correction and Community Supervision provided the following statement “Senior Parole Officer Tory Kitching has been suspended without pay during the course of disciplinary proceedings.”

Kitching is scheduled to appear in Elmira City Court on Tuesday, April 25 to be arraigned. If convicted, the maximum sentence is a year in jail plus fines and possible restitution. Which happens to be the same day that 1st district councilman Nicolas Grasso is scheduled to be in court regarding his DWI charge.