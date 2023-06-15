ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira meth dealer is headed to prison after a 2022 investigation uncovered thousands of grams of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.

Corey Lattimer, 30, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison for the case on June 15, 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. He was also ordered to forfeit $3,528.62 in cash that was seized during his arrest, as well as 250 rounds of ammunition.

Earlier this year, Lattimer pleaded guilty to having 50 or more grams of methamphetamine and planning to distribute it.

The case started in April 2022 when Elmira Police and New York State Police executed a search warrant at Lattimer’s home and found 2,075 grams of meth, 475 grams of fentanyl, and 5.2 grams of p-Flourofentanyl (another synthetic drug). Police also found more than 250 rounds of .45, 9mm, and .380 caliber ammo, and $3,528.62 in cash.