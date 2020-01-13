Elmira Heights home struck by bullets

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights Police are investigating a shooting that left one home with bullet holes.

Police say they received a call around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning that a home on College Avenue had been struck.

According to our 18 News reporter on the scene, no bullet holes were visible from the sidewalk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EHPD at (607)733-6580 or through private messenger on Facebook.