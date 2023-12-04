ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira Heights man was arrested on multiple charges after a single-car rollover crash on Saturday.

According to the Elmira Heights Police Department, Taylor Castillo, 22, was arrested on Dec. 2 after officers responded to a crash on Prescott Avenue near the American Legion. Police say Castillo was located at the scene, and his white Dodge Charger was on its roof. Castillo was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Castillo was charged with DWI and moving from lane unsafely. He will appear in Elmira Heights Court at a later date.