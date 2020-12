HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Kenneth Good, 54, was arrested for allegedly stealing money from Sparkle Clean Laundry and Dry Cleaners.

According to Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom, Good allegedly entered the business during overnight hours to steal money.

Good was indicted by Grand Jury and a Superior Court Warrant for the charge of Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony, was issued for his arrest.

Good was arrested and remanded to the Chemung County Jail pending arraignment.