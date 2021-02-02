Elmira Heights man arrested for meth lab connected to October shooting

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Daniel Bellinger, 50, was arrested in connection to an October shooting on the 200 block of Robinwood Ave involving a meth lab.

On Oct. 15, 2020, one gunshot victim was transported to Arnot Hospital by Erway Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries after a home invasion and robbery.

Daniel Bellinger

According to Elmira Heights Police, Bellinger was recently arrested on a superior court warrant for the following: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree, Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Unlawful Disposal of Methamphetamine Laboratory Material, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.

Bellinger was taken to the Chemung County Jail awaiting arraignment in Chemung County Court.

Raheem Herring

In December Raheem Herring, 37, was also arrested in connection to the October home invasion.

Herring was charged with first degree robbery and remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail.

The Elmira Heights Police Department was assisted by the Chemung Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Elmira Police and Horseheads Police.