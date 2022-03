ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s office has arrested an Elmira Heights man for allegedly Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

The Warrant was issued by the Chemung County Court on March 28, 2022, for the arrest of Richard Ellis, 39, for Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a Class E Felony. Ellis was arrested a day later on March 29.

Ellis is being held in Chemung County Jail and will appear in the Chemung County Court at a later date.