ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira Heights man has been arrested after police responded to a domestic incident over the weekend, according to the Elmira Heights Police Department.

Kerrick Duchy, 26, was arrested on October 2, 2022, after EPHD was called to a domestic incident on East McCanns Blvd. According to police, Duchy was detained during the investigation and struggled with officers.

He was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. He was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

EPHD said that the incident is still under investigation and further charges are pending.