ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Caleb Donaldson, 21, was arrested by the Elmira Heights Police Department after a traffic stop on Friday.

According to the police department, Donaldson was found with a loaded handgun during the stop.

Donaldson was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and remanded to the Chemung County Jail on bail following arraignment.