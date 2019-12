CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Derek Stoll of Elmira Heights has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on five charges, most of which are weapons-related.

According to court documents, Stoll possessed a loaded Springfield XD 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, a loaded AK-47, and a Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Stoll is also charged with escaping Elmira Heights Police on Nov. 2, 2019.