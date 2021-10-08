Elmira Heights man indicted for 7-11 strong-arm robbery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Heights man has been indicted for an August strong-arm robbery at a 7-Eleven.

Edward Kingsley, 55, was indicted for Third-Degree Robbery and Third-Degree Burglary for the August 19 incident.

Court documents said that Kingsley entered an employee-only area in the 7-Eleven at 221 Oakwood Avenue, intending to commit a crime, and forcibly stole property from an employee.

Witnesses said Kingsley physically harassed the store clerk, pushing and punching him. Kingsley allegedly then left the store with a pack of beer.