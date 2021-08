ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Damian Weaver, 27, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on Friday for Sexual Conduct Against a Child.

The indictment says between July 2019 and July 2021, Weaver “touched the sexual or intimate parts ” of a child under 10 years old “for the purpose of gratifying his sexual desire”.

Weaver was arrested in July of this year, and the Elmira Heights Police Department alleged he had engaged in 30 acts of sexual conduct against the child.