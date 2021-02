ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Caleb Donaldson, 21, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Donaldson had a .380 caliber Ruger pistol loaded with ammunition.

Donaldson was arrested on Feb. 4 after a traffic stop by Elmira Heights Police.