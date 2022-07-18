ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman has been sentenced after she never showed up for hundreds of hours of health aide work to care for an elderly patient.

According to the New York State Inspector General’s Office, Denise Lewis, 45, of Elmira, worked for a now-deceased elderly and disabled workers’ compensation recipient at her Chemung County residence.

Lewis claimed that she provided health care services to the individual during certain hours, but eyewitnesses and surveillance conducted by members of the Inspector General’s Office confirmed that she was never present at the individual’s home during these hours.

The Inspector General’s office said that between October 2017 and July 2019, Lewis submitted more than 20 fraudulent timesheets to a third-party claims administrator for payment and was paid over $6,000 for more than 400 hours not worked.

Lewis pleaded guilty on May 17, 2022, to Insurance Fraud in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony, and paid $6,600 in restitution. On July 18, she was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge.

“In order to fulfill its vital purpose, the Workers’ Compensation system requires the honesty of all,” said Inspector General Lang. “We will continue to vigorously investigate and root out fraud to protect the system for vulnerable New Yorkers who rely on all its benefits.”