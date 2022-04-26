ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man currently in jail and wanted in Pennsylvania has been arrested as a fugitive from justice, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Angel Lopez, 22, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office as a Fugitive from Justice (a class-D felony) on April 26. The arrest report said Lopez is currently an inmate in the Chemung County Jail on separate charges.

Officers found that Lopez was wanted out of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania for a Retail Theft charge. Lopez was arrested and arraigned in the Town of Southport Court.

He was taken back to the Chemung County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.